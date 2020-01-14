Shai-Gilgeous Alexander makes history with triple double when Thunder beat T-Wolves | NBA News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander responded to a challenge from coach Billy Donovan to publish a historic triple-double in Oklahoma City Thunder's victory over Minnesota Timberwolves.

The goal of Gilgeous-Alexander was to play a better complete game. He did that and more, accumulating 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in his triple double, which led the Thunder to a 117-104 victory over the Timberwolves.

"The coach had challenged me before the game to fill out the statistics sheet more and do more things," Gilgeous-Alexander said.

20 pts | 10 asts | 20 rebs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is now the FOURTH second-year player in NBA history to record a triple double 20/20 (Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Oscar Robertson). pic.twitter.com/m8ReT29nYg – OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 14, 2020

Gilgeous-Alexander entered the game with an average of 23.7 points in his previous 13 games, but he did much more than score in this one, also matching his best career in assists. He became the youngest player in league history to record at least 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game.

"It's hard, very hard," said Andrew Wiggins of Minnesota. "He is a great guard who can put him on the floor and create for others. He can make a bucket when he needs it."

Gilgeous-Alexander is the fourth sophomore in NBA history to record a 20-20 double triple. He joins Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, Charles Barkley and Oscar Robertson. The only other guard that has a triple double 20-20 in the last 30 seasons is former Thunder star Russell Westbrook.

That after Gilgeous-Alexander didn't register a 35-minute assist against the Lakers on Saturday.

"I felt we were a little behind the previous game against the Lakers," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "That was one of the things that the coach mentioned to us, attacking first. I felt we did it as a group. When you attack as a group, you feel more comfortable faster."















1:14



Danilo Gallinari contributed 30 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-104 on Monday night.



Danilo Gallinari scored 30 points for the Thunder, who won 12 of his last 15 games and six of seven on the road. The Italian forward was 11 of 12 from the free throw line and made eight of his 12 shots.

Naz Reid scored 20 from the bank for Minnesota, which did not have Karl-Anthony Towns. Reid has scored in double figures in six of the last eight games. Robert Covington scored 18 points.

The Thunder had a 63-60 lead in the break. They made a run of 11-2 at the beginning of the third quarter and then a burst of 10-3 in the middle of the third to take their lead to double figures. Oklahoma City led by up to 18.

















1:42



Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder trip to the Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA Week 13



"I thought the third quarter for us was important," Donovan said. "We had some action, we had a really good ball movement, we had some excellent offensive clips. I thought it was critical."

Shabazz Napier scored 16 points for the Timberwolves. Rookie Jarrett Culver scored 14 points.

"Obviously we need more of all when we have boys who are large parts of this team," said Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders. "I was happy with some of the boys."

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.