Selena Gomez criticized for an awkward interview on & # 39; Live with Kelly and Ryan & # 39;

Selena Gomez recently stopped by "Live with Kelly and Ryan ", thrilling their fans. However, their appearance in the Kelly Ripa Y Ryan SeacrestA hosted talk show was almost unbearable to see with Selena supposedly distracted.

The singer of "Lose You to Love Me" went to the show to promote her new album "Rare". She looked beautiful in a simple white dress with a deep V-neck while combing her black hair in a neat bun.

The viewers, however, thought that the former Disney star was not really in the interview. At one point, Kelly seemed to have to get information from the singer, which led fans to double the interview as "almost awkward to watch." The fan added in the comments section of the program's post with Selena before going on stage, "She seemed so upset to be there."

However, some others came out in defense of the singer and said she looked like this because she was not sleepy. "I didn't understand any of that. He said he was operating with just a couple of hours of sleep and it seems discreet, but it didn't bother me at all."

That was true because Selena explained in her makeup artist's Instagram stories that she needed to get up early that day. "Why do we have to arrive so early today?" Hung Vann Go asked Selena, to which she replied sleepily: "Because I promoted my album … because I want it to work well … but I have 3 hours of sleep!"

During the interview, Selena talked about being stung by a bee while on her Hawaiian vacation. On the getaway, he said he purposely went on a trip to "have a good time with my friends before all the madness." When co-host Ryan asked if something had stung her, Selena responded with a shy smile.

"I was so ashamed. It was a bee. I was just walking along the beach and it was a being and then the bee stung me. But everyone said it was a jellyfish, and I said," Well, that was cooler. 39; "he recalled. "I just thought it sounded cooler, the jellyfish stung instead of a bee."

Selena released "Rare" on January 10, 2020, through Interscope Records with "Lose You to Love Me" as the lead single. It came out on October 23, 2019, beating the Billboard Hot 100 and marking its first single number one in the US. UU.