Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan give us style goals once again

You can always count on the powerful Bollywood couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, to make their heads turn every time they leave. Whether it's a red carpet event or an informal outing in the city, they always have their style at stake. Last night, the two were captured in a city hotel with a really wonderful look.
Kareena was seen wearing a leopard print blazer that complemented her black bralette. The actress opted for a pair of black wide pants that have become a recent trend. Saif, on the other hand, looked elegant as always with a metallic blue blazer and a basic black shirt.
Check out the images below.
Kareena Kapoor Kha, Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Kha, Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Kha, Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Kha, Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Kha, Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Kha, Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Kha, Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Kha, Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Kha
Kareena Kapoor Kha
Recommended for you