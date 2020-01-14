Russell and Aoki Lee Simmons drag their daughter Ming Lee over the bikini photos: Go get Jesus

Instagram

Ming Lee Simmons takes her Instagram account to share a series of photos of her sunbathing in a blue two-piece swimsuit while her hair is combed in a ponytail.

Like any other girl her age, Ming Lee Simmons He wants to show his body with his social media devotees. Recently, the daughter of Russell Simmons took Instagram to share a series of photos of herself wearing a bikini, only to be dragged by her father and sister Aoki Lee Simmons.

In the photos, Ming Lee was seen absorbing the son even though it is still in the middle of winter. She looked stunning in a two-piece bikini with blue floral print and had her hair in a ponytail, in addition to wearing minimalist jewelry to complete her look. "In Cali, it's always a swimsuit time," Ming Lee wrote below the photos.

Many of his followers were excited about the photos, but Russell and Aoki Lee were not among them. Instead, the 17-year-old said: "My recent photo is from CHURCH where you need to go look for JESUS." His father, the music mogul, intervened: "Well, I'll take you back to school somewhere cold. As @aokileesimmons said, what would the people of Wakanda say."

Ming Lee and Aoki Lee are Russell's daughter with his ex-wife. Kimora Lee Simmons, with whom he married for almost a decade before separating in 2009. Recently, the two girls supported the relaunch of the iconic Baby Phat line of their mother fashion designer by giving their input to revive the line and pose for advertisements.

Ming Lee said in a statement about the sisters' participation: "Aoki and I grew up walking the runway at the end of our mother's fashion shows at New York Fashion Week. We've spent much of our lives with this brand. it's great to bring a new approach and to be able to create something for the way women and girls dress today. Athleisure became too basic, the style was diluted, it's about refreshing the urban style that our mother invented. "