Qualification for the Australian Open is delayed due to smoke blankets

The Australian Open qualification was delayed on Tuesday due to poor air quality, as smoke from forest fires in Australia impacted Melbourne.

The game was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. local time (6 p.m. ET Monday), but thick smoke covered Melbourne, causing it to be delayed for an hour.

Forest fires have devastated Australia in recent months and there have been concerns about the welfare of players and spectators in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, with the main draw starting Monday, January 20 (Sunday in the U.S. .).

The poor air quality has already impacted the event, and the Australian Open announcement practice was also suspended during Tuesday morning.

"The practice was temporarily suspended this morning due to poor air quality," the statement said.

More decisions will be made based on on-site data and in close consultation with our medical team, the EPA Victoria Bureau of Meteorology and scientists. As always, our priority is the health and safety of our players, our staff and our fans. – #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 13, 2020

Air quality in Melbourne has been in the "dangerous,quot; and "very poor,quot; range since midnight local time (8 a.m. ET Monday) in the readings provided by the Victoria Environmental Protection Authority.