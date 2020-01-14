Qualification for the Australian Open is delayed due to smoke blankets

Lisa Witt
The Australian Open qualification was delayed on Tuesday due to poor air quality, as smoke from forest fires in Australia impacted Melbourne.

The game was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. local time (6 p.m. ET Monday), but thick smoke covered Melbourne, causing it to be delayed for an hour.

Forest fires have devastated Australia in recent months and there have been concerns about the welfare of players and spectators in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, with the main draw starting Monday, January 20 (Sunday in the U.S. .).

The poor air quality has already impacted the event, and the Australian Open announcement practice was also suspended during Tuesday morning.

"The practice was temporarily suspended this morning due to poor air quality," the statement said.

Air quality in Melbourne has been in the "dangerous,quot; and "very poor,quot; range since midnight local time (8 a.m. ET Monday) in the readings provided by the Victoria Environmental Protection Authority.

