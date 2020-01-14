Pras Michel's inability to appear at the court hearing cost him the request to reduce child support

%MINIFYHTMLe5b7f65623e852f79f0abb0737826bdc9% %MINIFYHTMLe5b7f65623e852f79f0abb0737826bdc10%

In addition to his request to reduce his monthly payment of $ 4,800 for Landon's son being fired, the former member of The Fugees is ordered to cover the legal fees of his former Angela Severiano.

Former The fugees star Pras Michel has been denied his request to reduce his child support payments after missing a key court hearing.

The rapper had been trying to reduce the monthly rates of $ 4,800 (£ 3,700) he pays his ex Angela Severiano for his son Landon, claiming he can no longer pay the amount after the US federal authorities. UU. They seized their accounts amid accusations of campaign financing violations linked to the 2012 reelection campaign of former President Barack Obama.

However, after skipping his last hearing at the Manhattan Family Court on Monday (January 13), Judge Amanda Norejko dismissed the case.

"There has been no request for postponement," Norejko said. "I will find that he (Michel) is in default and I will reject his request … for not having appeared."

Michel was also ordered to cover Severiano's legal fees, which amount to almost $ 60,000 (£ 46,200).

The hip-hop star, real name Prakazrel Michel, missed a court date in November (19), when his lawyer claimed he had suffered a death in the family. He was threatened with an arrest warrant, but avoided arrest after attending the next hearing in December.

Severiano's lawyer, Robert Wallack, tells the New York Post: "Pras shook us for almost a year with this request for a false and unsubstantiated downward modification. We are satisfied with the award of court attorney fees."

Michel's legal problems with his ex are far from over: Severiano presented his own case against the 47-year-old woman on charges of unpaid child support and other costs. He is accused of owing his son's mother more than $ 120,000 (£ 92,400).

That case must be heard in court on January 31.