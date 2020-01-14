Police threaten to arrest LSU players for smoking after the victory over Clemson, according to the report

The LSU players had an unpleasant surprise after their 42-25 victory over Clemson in the college football championship game early Tuesday.

According to a report by Michael Casagrande of AL.com, a police officer entered LSU's locker room around 1 a.m. ET after the game and told the players that they couldn't smoke celebration cigars. Not only that, the officer would have threatened to arrest anyone who smokes cigarettes.

According to reports, these players had been smoking for approximately 15 minutes, which caused smoke to spill in the hall before journalists could access the locker room.

One of those players was Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow, who put out his cigar before a post-game press conference and picked it up later.

AL.com reported that another officer tried to tell LSU players that smoking was fine, but his commander told him it was not allowed.

According to the report, no one was arrested.