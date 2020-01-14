Pac-12 officials miss the call out of bounds in the momentum of the LSU in the game for the title of the PPC

Pac-12 officers have now officially become a story in the 2020 College Football Playoff championship game.

The crew, which has officials who were part of some controversial games in recent seasons: a crucial call was lost that could change the game in the second quarter of the LSU-Clemson game.

The missed call came in the middle of the second quarter, with LSU driving while still 17-14. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow knocked runner Clyde Edwards-Helaire off the field, and Edwards-Helaire took the 23-yard pass to Clemson 32. Except, it looked like the officers didn't see that Edwards-Helaire's hand was down in the midfield, essentially giving away LSU 17 yards.

Here is a better look at the work.

LSU executed an accelerated offensive once the ball was seen, and the officials could not stop the clock and review the play. Three plays later, Burrow hit Ja & # 39; Marr Chase for a 14-yard touchdown to put LSU up 21-17.

Will that affect the end result of this game? We have a means to discover after LSU took a 28-17 lead at halftime.