Nine absurd Joe Burrow records set in the LSU college football championship season

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow culminated what could be considered one of the best individual seasons in the history of college football by leading LSU's 42-25 victory over No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday.

Burrow placed first in incredible statistical performance that set the standard for the quarterback game in the era of college football playoffs, not only in LSU, but also in the SEC and, in fact, in all football academic.

Here is a look at nine amazing records that Burrow set in the 2019 season:

.893 winning percentage

Burrow finished his career with a 25-3 record, and a winning percentage that was the best of an LSU quarterback.

8 bowl game touchdowns

Before Burrow and Co. finished work against Clemson in New Orleans, the second-year Tigers quarterback set a record in the FBS bowl game by placing seven touchdowns and a score in the Tigers game 63- 28 Peach Bowl over Oklahoma in the semifinals

60 touchdown passes

Burrow closed its 2019 season by breaking the FBS record of 58 touchdown passes set by Colt Brennan of Hawaii in 2006.

65 touchdowns responsible for

Burrow also set the record for an FBS season for combined scores, beating Brennan again, who was responsible for 63 touchdowns in 2006.

463 aerial yards in the game for the PPC title

Burrow surpassed the 420-yard mark established by Clemson's Deshaun Watson in the 2017 CFP championship game against Alabama.

521 yards of total offense in the game for the CFP title

Burrow broke another Watson brand, 478 total yards in the game for the 2015 title.

956 yards of playoff pass

Burrow broke the Playoff record of two 679-yard games that Watson set in 2016.

1,035 total yards in the Playoff

Burrow also broke the record for two games in this category; Watson compiled 779 yards in 2016. Burrow accumulated 514 yards against Oklahoma and 521 yards against Clemson.

5,671 one-yard aerial yards

Burrow's yard set the record for the SEC's unique season and tied the total for Houston quarterback Case Keenum in 2009 for the third in the history of college football. Only Graham Harrell of Texas Tech (5,705 in 2007) and B.J. Symons (5,833 in 2003) have thrown for more yards.