Niger dismisses the army chief after deadly attacks on military bases | News

The Niger army chief was fired after two major attacks that left 160 soldiers dead and dozens injured, the government announced.

The chief of staff, General Ahmed Mohamed, led the army for more than two years, a period marked by a sharp increase in attacks by combatants linked to ISIL and al-Qaeda that culminated on Thursday with a raid on a remote army base which killed at least 89 people. soldiers The government said at least 77 attackers were killed by the Niger army and its foreign allies, especially France and the United States.

That attack on China's advanced military post took less than a month after another at a military garrison in Inates that killed 71 soldiers and raised questions about Niger's ability to contain the spread of armed groups on its western border from Mali and Burkina Faso

On Monday, President Mahamadou Issoufou appointed Brigadier General Salifou Modi, a former Nigerian military attache in Germany, as Mohamed's successor, the government announced after a cabinet meeting.

Niger said it would launch a new military offensive against armed groups, but previous campaigns have failed to stop the violence despite the presence of French and American troops.

The attacks in Niger have multiplied by four over the past year, killing more than 400 people, according to the Armed Conflict Event and Event Data Project, a nonprofit research organization.

The military campaigns of the armies in the Sahel, a strip of semi-arid land beneath the Sahara, have also been marred by human rights abuses, which analysts say have pushed some civilians into the arms of rebel groups.

In addition to the ISIL attacks, countries in the region, especially Mali and Burkina Faso, have struggled to deal with deadly ethnic clashes between rival farming and pastoral communities.

Niger is part of a five-nation working group known as the G5, created in 2014 with Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania and Chad.

Thousands of civilians and soldiers have died in violence in the vast region, which began when armed combatants rebelled in northern Mali in 2012.

Since then, the conflict has spread to central Mali and neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger. The attacks continue, despite the fact that France deployed 4,500 soldiers in the region as part of Operation Barkhane to help local forces.

Meanwhile, on Monday, France and the five West African states agreed to combine their military forces under a command structure to wage a growing battle in the Sahel region, with Paris committing an additional 220 troops.