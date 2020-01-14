Nick Saban was on the College Football Playoff pre-game show, and Twitter had jokes

For the first time since 2014, Alabama coach Nick Saban was in the pre-game booth instead of being out of the game for the National College Football Playoff title.

ESPN's "College GameDay,quot; team had Crimson Tide's coach on the set for their "Championship Drive,quot; show before the game, and everything seemed fine, that is, until Lee Corso became poetic about how he was undefeated when choosing LSU. That includes against Alabama in the "Game of the Century,quot; regular season.

Then, Corso put on the hat of Mike the Tiger and lifted a shirt that said "Corseaux,quot;, all while Saban laughed.

Twitter, of course, hastened to jump in the watery moment, flooding timelines with reactions from everything to Saban's smile to his blue suit at how much he hated being there.