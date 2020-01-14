Moneybagg Me in Megan Thee Stallion Split: & # 39; Two strong personalities bump into each other! & # 39;

Moneybagg I have given fans a little more knowledge about the reason he and his ex-girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion separated, and according to Me, both personalities are too bold.

During a recent interview, Ebro was determined to get some details about the recent breakup.

"Was it in public that made it difficult or did you screw up?" He asked Moneybagg.

"Two strong personalities simply hit many heads," he explained. "It didn't work, but I always wish her the best. I'm really proud of her. The Megan I know and the Megan you'll know are two different things. It's still love, we just didn't see anything eye."

The couple went out publicly for a few months last year, but faced problems after Moneybagg was accused of cheating on her. He denies cheating, but is currently booed with Ari Fletcher, and seems to be having fun.