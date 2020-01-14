Moneybagg I blame the & # 39; strong personality & # 39; from Megan Thee Stallion Split

Instagram

Despite the breakup, the rapper from Memphis shares in a new interview that he still has immense feelings for Hot Girl Summer, saying: "It didn't work, but I always wish him well."

MoneyBagg Yo has shed some light on his break with Megan Thee Stallion. In a recent interview with Ebro Darden to promote his latest album "Time Served," MoneyBagg addressed the division and explained what separated them.

"What happened to Megan? Was it in public that made it difficult or did you get screwed?" Ebro pressed the rapper. MoneyBagg admitted that, without hesitation, "two strong personalities simply hit many heads." He also revealed that time was an important factor in their separation.

Despite the breakup, the rapper from Memphis shared that he still had immense feelings for Megan. "It didn't work, but I always wish her the best. I'm really proud of her. The Megan I know and the Megan you'll know are two different things. It's still love, we just didn't see anything eye," he said.

The rapper "Relentless Again" also said he got the raptor "Hot Girl Summer" a puppy to keep him company while he was on the road. "That's why I ended up buying him a dog, because I feel he will continue to be part of me."

While MoneyBagg seemed to have a weakness for his ex, it seemed to be different for Megan. The rising star hit her and Normani Kordeiis a simple collaborative "Diamonds" for him "Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn"Soundtrack," he broke up with my ex, uh, left it in a text message / I wish you the best, but I'm gone.

Megan and MoneyBagg started dating in early 2019. The former couple used to post smoking photos on social networks and expensive jewelry was given away. Later, in December, Megan triggered split rumors after declaring she was single and even stopped following on Instagram.

MoneyBagg is currently dating Ari Fletcher. He was romantically linked to Ari since early December after his separation from Megan. New lovebirds never addressed their relationship, but were often seen at the same events in recent weeks. After playing being shy for weeks, the couple finally made themselves public in Atlanta while they posed together.