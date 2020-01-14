Miracle Watts, IG model, generates rumors of homosexuality after showing his & # 39; girlfriend & # 39;

Instagram

In one of the photos she shares on her Instagram account, the model is seen pursing her lips towards her rumored girlfriend as if trying to kiss her.

Up News Info –

Miraculous watts It has caused some rumors about his sexuality. The Instagram model makes some people wonder if she is gay or not after posting several photos of her dating her friends in a club on Instagram.

Some of the photos showed Miracle and her two friends doing a wild pose in front of the camera while they were at the club. Meanwhile, in the other two images, Miracle was seen approaching a girl who was rocking a black top with a pink fur scarf. Even Miracle was seen pursing his lips towards the girl in a photo as if he were trying to kiss her.

Making people suspect that Miracle is gay was the title of the post. "My friends, real friends, better than your friends. && my girlfriend clearly hates me," she wrote on the site to share photos, making people wonder if the woman in the photo is her partner or just a friend. A convinced fan said: "If you have a girl, why don't you tell me?"

<br />

Some others, meanwhile, simply dazzled over Miracle's beauty when she seemed to have a naked face. One called Miracle a "queen with a bare face," while another said, "You came out with your face uncovered and you definitely had to have a good night! Someone else sprouted, "Bae flawless without makeup looking for 19".

The miracle itself has not yet responded to the rumors.

Before his rumored girlfriend, Miracle, who first rose to fame after being mentioned by Duck In his song "2 On / Thotful," he reportedly dated Hasan Suliman, the founder of Powered by Facet. She also sparked rumors of romance with the recording artist August Alsina in 2015. He initially denied the rumors, but often made appearances in his publications on social networks. The two allegedly separated in May 2016.