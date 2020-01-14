Millie Bobby Brown confirms the relationship with son Joseph, 17, rugby legend Jason Robinson!

%MINIFYHTML5f9820a2b02888d979fde633d963a7a39% %MINIFYHTML5f9820a2b02888d979fde633d963a7a310%

The very dear Stranger Things star has found young love again! Millie Bobby Brown, 15, confirmed with a new photo on social media that he is dating rugby player Joseph Robinson, 17.

So is! About a year and a half after his very public relationship with the musical star.ly Jacob Sartorius and his breakup that followed, Millie has found a new boy!

The name of her new boyfriend is Joseph Robinson and the 17-year-old is the son of England Rugby World Cup legend Jason Robinson!

As for dating news, it seems that the young and talented actress confirmed it through her Snapchat.

He posted a mirror selfie that showed Joseph behind her with his arms around her waist as they posed, the younger star sticking out her tongue and clasping her hands with his.

In addition, in the caption, he wrote: "Ly x,quot;, which means "I love you,quot; in case you do not know how teenagers these days communicate their mutual affection on social networks.

It seems that the young couple met in November in the Maldives, a vacation that Millie had previously commented on social networks, calling it "the trip of his life."

It is even shown in a photo that the boy shared on his own IG account with the legend: "We had a great time in the Maldives with family and friends."

In the instant, Millie radiates happiness while enjoying a delicious dinner with a group of people that includes Joseph!

And since then, they have continued to give clues, even a couple of weeks ago, when Millie published an add-on in which her boyfriend's Wigan Warriors rugby shirt was rocking.

Interestingly, the official rugby league account even commented on the post: "Probably the strangest thing that happened in 2020 so far …"

What do you think of the new couple? Do you support them?



