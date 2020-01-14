Mike Tyson reveals T.I. The disturbing reasons why their children hate African Americans

In a new interview with rapper T.I., former boxer Mike Tyson decided to drop some bombs on his own children.

While I was in T.I. Expeditiously Podcast, the controversial boxing legend said it hurts because his children don't like black people and only date other races.

The television star blamed himself for his children's dating preferences because he feels he failed them as a father and black man.

The father of eight children did not hold back when he spoke of his defects.

He claimed to be a "wild animal,quot; without his wife by his side and said this about the men and women with whom his children spend time and dating: "Do you know what bothers me too, man? And I have to say this. Why don't my children like black children? They don't date black children. Why is that? (…) Sometimes I look at my daughter, I see that she is attracted to white men and I think: & # 39; I didn't set a good example as a black man & # 39 ;, then (…) They must have seen me sometimes when I was vulnerable and said: & # 39; Hey, I don't want to be with anyone like that. It's scary. "

Tyson, who married his third wife, Lakiha Spicer, in 2009, also made this revelation about his ability to be faithful: "She pounced on me and said: & # 39; This is what we are going to do & # 39 ;, And that's what happened,quot;. . That's why I believe in what I believe now. ‘Because there is no way this could be happening. In no way could I have married my wife. I am not faithful enough. I'm not that kind of person. I don't care about anything but my d * ck, so how am I going to be faithful to someone? But it worked. I have 10 years with her. I've spent two years without fucking a bitch, but my wife. For a black man like me, I had to have them every day. I had to go every second of the day. I'm the guy on the Sexual Anonymous poster. "

Tyson concluded: “I look at women differently as I get older. When I was younger, I saw them as a pleasure. Now that I'm older, I see them as half. It makes me realize that I am a man. And at this stage of my life, they are my teachers. If a man does not fear his wife a little, he is not living his life well. That's why I got married three times, because I can't live without a wife. If I don't have a wife, I will kill myself. That is a real talk. I need someone to listen to. I am a soldier. I can't think on my own. I need someone to do it … I know myself. "

Tyson is honest with his flaws.



