Microsoft CEO Nadella criticizes the citizenship law of India | News

Microsoft Executive Director Satya Nadella criticized a new citizenship law passed by the Indian nationalist government of India last month that, according to critics, goes against the spirit of the country's secular constitution.

The legislation, which makes faith the basis of citizenship, has provoked nationwide protests against the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I think what is happening is sad, mainly as a kind of person who grew up there … I think it's bad," Nadella told BuzzFeed at an event in New York.

"And even a story like mine is possible in a country like this. I think, in any case, I would love to see an immigrant from Bangladesh who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the CEO from Infosys. That should be the aspiration. If I had to reflect what happened to me in the United States, I hope that's what happens in India. "

I'm glad Satya Nadella said what she said. I wish one of our own IT czars had the courage and wisdom to say this first. Or say it even now. https://t.co/KsKbDUtMQk – Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) January 13, 2020

Nadella grew up in Hyderabad, a technology center in India that houses Microsoft's largest research and development center outside the United States.

"I am very proud of where I get my heritage, culturally in that place, and I grew up in a city, Hyderabad. I always felt it was a great place to grow. We celebrated Eid, we celebrated Christmas, Diwali – the three festivals that are great for us ", said.

Mortal Protests

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of India facilitates the path for non-Muslims from neighboring Muslim-majority nations in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to obtain citizenship, but excludes Muslims.

If combined with a proposed national citizenship count (National Citizens Registry or NRC), CAA critics fear that it discriminates against the Muslim minority of India and ends its secular constitution.

The tech giant then published a statement from Nadella in Twitter saying he was formed by "growing up in a multicultural India,quot; and his "immigrant experience in the United States,quot;.

"My hope is an India where an immigrant can aspire to found a thriving startup or lead a multinational corporation that benefits Indian society and the economy in general."

Nadella's comments come amid nationwide protests against the CAA, which critics fear is part of Modi's Hindu supremacy agenda. More than 20 people have died in police repression, but protests have continued.

The government says the law is intended to help persecuted minorities in neighboring countries, but has failed to convince why Tamil and Rohingya refugees from Sri Lanka and Myanmar, respectively, are not eligible under the new law.