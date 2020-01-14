Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton & # 39; barely speak & # 39; in months

WENN / John Rainford

Meghan markle apparently he doesn't have the best relationship with his sister-in-law Kate Middleton. According to a new report, the two duchesses are distant and have not communicated often in recent months.

A source revealed to Us Weekly that the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge "barely speak" with each other. It is safe to assume that Meghan and Prince Harry's actual departure was only adding insult to the injury.

This comes after it was reported that Kate was "injured" upon learning that Harry and Meghan decided to resign as royalty in an impressive announcement on Wednesday, January 8. A source said earlier that "when Harry felt depressed or had problems, William was always there for him, as was Kate. Kate is also incredibly injured. She acted as Harry's mentor before Meghan entered the scene and hates seeing her so annoying husband. "

As for Harry's older brother, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge was supposedly "distressed and frustrated" by his little brother redefining his and Meghan's roles within the royal family. "William has done his best to help his brother over the years and feels totally disappointed by his actions & # 39; reckless & # 39; and & # 39; selfish & # 39;. The way he sees him Harry threw all the good advice he gave him in the face. "

Queen Elizabeth had broken her silence about the shocking movement of the Sussex. The monarch issued a rare statement on Monday, January 13 to address developments after a two-hour summit at the Sandringham Estate royal residence, where he sat with his grandson, Prince Harry, his brother, Prince William, and his father , heir to the throne. Charles, to discuss the couple's next steps.

In the statement, the Queen revealed that they had "very constructive discussions," during which they agreed to a "transition period," granting the Duke and Duchess their desire to resign as high-ranking members of the royal family and work to be financially. independent. .

"My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family," he said. "Although we would have preferred that they continue to be full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family while still being a valuable part of my family."

"Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they don't want to rely on public funds in their new lives," the statement continued. "Therefore, it was agreed that there will be a transition period, in which the Sussex will spend time in Canada and the United Kingdom."