According to the press release, Ryan O. Simms, father of the hip hop group member Flatbush Zombies, was shot after stabbing Miami Beach police officer Ricardo Castillo.

Rapper Meechy Darko He mourns the death of his father. Ryan O. Simms, the father of the hip hop group Flatbush zombies"Member" was reportedly shot dead by Miami police in South Beach on Saturday night, January 11. A spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department confirmed it on Monday.

After stabbing Castillo, the police shot and killed Simms. The officer is currently in the Intensive Care Unit of Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Giving the devastating news, Darko wrote a long and sincere post on Instagram on Monday afternoon. "My heart is broken. Never in my life had I felt pain like this before. On January 12, my policeman was shot dead by the Miami Police Department," the publication begins, with a photo of him and his father .

"I'm trying to stay strong and be hard on him. I'm full of so many emotions right now. I don't want to come here for any kind of sympathy," he continued, adding that he wanted to urge people who are "dealing with mental illnesses" to "get help."

He also wrote: "For each and every one of those who have a loved one who suffers from a mental illness, please help them. It is not an easy way, but you have to take it."

"I love my father. A lot. A lot. I was never ashamed of him despite what might have been going on mentally or what he might have thought in his head," he continued in the post. "We face everything under the sun. Then we laugh for everything under the sun."

Calling his father "truly 1 of 1," Darko thanked him for "preparing me for whatever awaits him." He concluded: "I don't want to stay in anything that isn't positive. We're going to save all the other things for later. But first we have to handle the matter. We'll bury it right away! I'm going to make sure my man is Ralph Lauren Leather Boots Italian and adequate. Rest in peace Ryan Simms. "