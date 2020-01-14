Mason Greenwood: Manchester United striker needs more time before England's call, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Soccer news

"Let the child settle now before talking about England or the euros," says the head of Man Utd





Mason Greenwood has scored 10 goals in all competitions so far this season.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says striker Mason Greenwood needs more time to develop before being summoned to the England team.

The 18-year-old scored his tenth goal in all competitions in United's 4-0 victory over Norwich on Saturday after being on the field only a few minutes after a substitution.

His rapid rise to United's first team this season, along with Harry Kane's hamstring injury, has seen speculation grow that he might be involved in preparing Gareth Southgate in England before the finals of this year's 2020 Euro Cup .

"I think Mason will have a superior career and a long career, let the child settle now before we talk about England or the Euros," said Solskjaer.

"Your focus should be simply to play more for us and improve

"When he plays well for us, that will happen on his own. He has been chosen for the U21s in England lately. He's just focusing on his football."

