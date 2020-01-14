Marshawn Lynch to the youngest players in the NFL: "Take care of all of you !!"

NFL player Marshawn Lynch is known for not being very talkative during press conferences, but this time, the Seahawks star had some advice for the youngest players in the league.

"Look. I will say so, however," he began. "This is a vulnerable time for many of these young people, do you understand me? They are not taking care of your chicken, right? Do you understand me? Then, if it was me, or if I had the opportunity to let these young people (fellow students) team) know something, I would say take care of all your money, African, because that (material things) doesn't last forever now. "

His words came just after the Seattle Seahawks were ejected in the divisional round by the Green Bay Packers in a 28-23 loss Sunday night.

He continued: "Now, I've been on the other side of retirement, and it's good when you get there, and you can do whatever you want. So, I would tell everyone now, while they are in it: take care of their bread, so when they finish, they can continue and take care of themselves, so while they do it now, they take care of their bodies … Take care of all the chickens … Take care of all the mental ones because, look, we won't last that long. I had a couple of players with the ones I played, you know, are not here anymore. Then, start taking care of all your mental ones, all your bodies and all your chickens and you, you know, you can get away and you … you can do what you want to do. "