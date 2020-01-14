Mark Hamill leaves Facebook for his political advertising policies

WENN / FayesVision

In a Twitter post, the star of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; reveals that he has decided to delete his Facebook account and accuses Mark Zuckerberg of valuing & # 39; earnings more than truthfulness & # 39 ;.

Mark hamill He said goodbye to Facebook. The actor best known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" film franchise announced on Sunday, January 12 that he decided to delete his account on the social media site due to his political advertising policies.

In condemning the decision of CEO Mark Zuckerberg against the surveillance of political ads for erroneous information, the 68-year-old actor tweeted: "So disappointed that #MarkZuckerberg values ​​the earnings more than the truthfulness that I have decided to delete my @Facebook account" . He added: "I know this is a great & # 39; who cares? & # 39; for the world in general, but I will sleep better at night."

Together with the hashtag "Patriotism on earnings", the "Swindler"Star emphasized his statement with the flag of Malaysia and a bag of money emojis. Hours later, however, he seemed to have realized that he was using the flag of the wrong country since he responded to his initial tweet with a US flag before of a bigger sign than the emoji money bag.

Hamill's statement came days after Facebook defended his freedom of expression about his policy that allows politicians to post ads that contain false statements. On Thursday, January 9, product management director Rob Leathern said in a blog post: "In the absence of regulation, Facebook and other companies must design their own policies."

"We are based on the principle that people should be able to listen to those who want to lead them, warts and all that, and that what they say should be analyzed and debated in public," Leathern emphasized. Still, he said, "We are not deaf to that and will continue to work with regulators and policy makers in our ongoing efforts to help protect the elections."

Hamill's tweet has attracted more than 17,000 retweets and 151,000 likes since it was published. She was not the only celebrity who took drastic measures to express her disappointment on Facebook. In early February 2018, comedian Jim Carrey He left the platform when he learned that "he benefited from Russian interference in our elections."

"I am dumping my stock of @facebook and deleting my page because @facebook benefited from Russian interference in our elections and they are still not doing enough to stop it," the 57-year-old wrote at the time with a mockery of memes Zuckerberg "I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #Unfriendfacebook".