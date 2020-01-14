Lori Harvey charged with 2 misdemeanors in a case of blow and leak!

Lori Harvey has been charged with two misdemeanors and faces a possible prison sentence of one year after her arrest run over in October.

According to several points, the socialite has been accused of a charge of resisting, delaying, obstructing a peace officer and a charge of blow and flight that resulted in property damage.

An eyewitness to the incident claimed that Lori crashed her Mercedes SUV in another vehicle, causing her car to tip over while driving home in Beverly Hills. She reportedly returned home after spending the weekend with rapper Future and was texting him at the time.

Before dating Future, it was rumored that she had been dating music mogul, Diddy, but he wasn't ready to commit.

"He and Lori had a fun adventure, but Diddy is still healing and concentrating on himself right now," a source told E. News. "He is not ready to have a long-term committed relationship and is focusing on his children at this time."