Lori Harvey charged with 2 misdemeanors in a case of blow and leak!

Bradley Lamb
Lori Harvey has been charged with two misdemeanors and faces a possible prison sentence of one year after her arrest run over in October.

According to several points, the socialite has been accused of a charge of resisting, delaying, obstructing a peace officer and a charge of blow and flight that resulted in property damage.

