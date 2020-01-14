Lockheed announces the new mega contract for 50 Super Hercules airplanes – Defense Blog

Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, Lockheed Martin Corp, announced Monday that it will deliver 50 C-130J Super Hercules tactical air bridges to the US government. UU. Through a C-130J Multiyear III award, which was finalized by the US government. UU. The December 27, 2019.

The prize comes as a delivery order under an existing contract for indefinite delivery Indefinite amount awarded inAugust 2016.

The Department of Defense granted more than$ 1.5 billionin financing the first 21 C-130J aircraft in the multi-year prize. The general prize is worth more than$ 3 billion, provides Super Hercules aircraft to the US Air Force. UU. (24 HC / MC-130Js), the Marine Corps (20 KC-130Js) and the Coast Guard (options for six HC-130Js). Aircraft purchased through the C-130J Multiyear III award will be delivered between 2021-2025 and will be built at Lockheed Martin's.MariettaGeorgia facilities.

"The C-130J Multiyear III award represents a joint commitment between Lockheed Martin and the US government in delivering proven capacity that meets the affordability and mission requirements of our operators," he said.Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of Maritime Missions and Air Mobility at Lockheed Martin. "Our partnership with the US government provides significant savings through the acquisition of several years compared to annual purchases, and provides the best tactical transport aircraft to crews that fly and support the Super Hercules fleet. biggest in the world,quot;.

The C-130J Super Hercules is the global standard in tactical air transport, which provides a unique combination of versatility and performance to complete any mission, anytime, anywhere. The world fleet of Super Hercules has more than 2 million flight hours and is the aircraft chosen by 20 countries.

The C-130J Super Hercules has proven to be reliable, efficient and can operate in hostile combat environments. This robust aircraft is often the first aircraft to land, landing on austere airstrips before any other transport to provide humanitarian aid after natural disasters. The C-130J also has such diverse capabilities as Special Operations, refueling, fire extinguishing, close air support, search and rescue and recovery of personnel.

The Super Hercules is manufactured in four main configurations. The C-130J-30 is the most common cargo configuration used by air forces worldwide. The KC-130J is a short body model with an integrated air-to-air refueling system. The C-130J-SOF configuration adds sensors and weapons for an international Special Operations aircraft. The LM-100J is the newest configuration: a FAA * certified version of the C-130J-30.