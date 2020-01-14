Livid fans after Beyonce sends the Adidas x IVY PARK collection to Celeb Pals

Instagram

After celebrities like Laverne Cox, Issa Rae and Yara Shahidi reveal the huge gifts they receive from the singer, people are upset that Bey sends the collection to those stars on list A who can afford it.

Up News Info –

While many cannot wait to get their hands on Beyonce Knowles& # 39; last collaboration with Adidas, some are not impressed with one of their strategies for the marketing campaign. Some Beyhives think they should receive the Adidas x IVY PARK collection instead of Bey's famous friends.

<br />

After the 38-year-old singer joked and then revealed the collection of the line, the tastes of Laverne Cox, Issa Rae, Quincy brown Y Yara Shahidi It showed the gigantic Adidas x IVY PARK boxes that were delivered to their homes. The huge boxes contained the entire collection of the line.

<br />

<br />

Seeing this, people think that Beyhives should have received these gifts instead, because those celebrities mentioned can pay for the collection. "@Beyonce Lashae Knowles YOU KNOW D ** N WELL THOSE CELEBS CAN ALLOW IVY PARK, WHY DON'T SEND THAT TO YOUR BROKE TO ** STANS," one reacted on Twitter.

Another argued why he deserved to receive the huge Adidas x IVY PARK box as a gift. "I never understood why celebrities get free clothes as if they couldn't pay the shit … send me some shit at the amount of money I've spent on you over the years, I deserve it." said user affirmed.

"Beyonce sending all these free ivy boxes to the girls who can already pay for the entire collection anyway," another lamented. Someone else reacted similarly: "Why does Beyonce give all this free money to the rich? Where is mine?"

<br />

Meanwhile, another exposed the reason why Bey sent those Adidas x IVY PARK boxes to those A-listers: "It's really great for Beyonce to send gifts from her collection to different celebrities. Now they're doing the marketing. For her when they share her unboxing with us through their own very large platforms. You can say you really have your mind involved in this. "

<br />

The Adidas x IVY PARK collection will arrive in stores on January 18.