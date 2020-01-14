Lewis Gregory of Somerset will captain the Lions of England on a tour of Australia | Cricket News





Lewis Gregory will lead the Lions of England in Australia

Lewis Gregory has been named captain of the Lions of England for his tour of Australia, which will begin next month.

The all-terrain Somerset will lead the Lions on the calendar for more than 50 years and in a longer format, which includes a four-day match against Australia A under reflectors in the MCG.

The 27-year-old, who appeared in the recent T20I series of England's senior team against New Zealand, has previously led the Lions in games against Pakistan and Australia.

Tom Abell, who is Gregory's captain at the county level, will act as vice captain of the white ball series, with Lancashire starter Keaton Jennings as a substitute in four-day cricket.

"It is an honor to be chosen to captain the Lions again and I look forward to a great challenge in Australia," Gregory said.

Gregory and Tom Abell (L) are Somerset teammates

"I am fortunate to have a good experience around me, including Tom and Keaton, my vicecapitans.

"It is important to have reliable people to turn to for advice, as well as players who have experience playing in Australian conditions, such as Mason Crane, Craig Overton and Richard Gleeson."

"It promises to be a difficult but rewarding tour that will help us all improve our games in unknown conditions."

The 23-man squad, trained by former England spinner Richard Dawson, will leave for Australia next week, with his first game of a 50-plus clash against a Cricket Australia XI on February 2.

Former England batters Marcus Trescothick and Jonathan Trott accompany the Lions as batting coaches, while Tim Bresnan and Moeen Ali will also spend time with players in Australia.