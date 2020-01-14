Kim Kardashian's daughter, Chicago, feeds her cousin in a nice video

Instagram

Kardashian's two babies also go shopping at Target, during which the girls go to bed excitedly in one of Target's big red cars while someone spins the cart.

Chicago West and True Thompson have shared beautiful cousin moments during a shopping career. Monday, January 13 Kim Kardashian he turned to Instagram to upload a video that saw his almost two-year-old daughter feed Khloe KardashianThe little girl after a trip to a Target store together.

In the short clip, Kim's third son with Kanye west You could see her wearing a dark green top while her 20-month-old cousin wore a salmon sweater. The two were enjoying a meal when the first was captured sharing their meal with the second and they got an adorable response for their kind gesture.

The adorable video was not the only clip that shows the closeness of the cousins. Along with him, Kim shared two other videos that read the subtitle, "Swipe to get great tenderness." A film saw the two girls lying next to each other in a red cart. In the background, someone could be heard counting to three before turning the car in a circle. Despite being stunned by all the spins, they rushed to ask for more when the spin ended.

Khloe Kardashian was excited about the tenderness of her babies.

Ashley Graham commented on Kim's post.

The last video shared saw the cousins ​​sitting next to each other while their car was pushing super fast. To make things more interesting for both of them, True shook the cart and caused Chi to laugh with excitement. When the car stopped, it was Chi's return to demand a repeat, shouting enthusiastically, "Again!"

Bella Hadid reacted to the nice video.

Target intervened in the comments section.

Kim's publication of the cute cousins ​​quickly caught the attention of True's mother, Khloe, who said: "Our babies!" His famous friends could not hide his joy for the videos. Illustrated sports model Ashley Graham sprouted, "MAIN CUTENESSSSSS". Victoria Angel & # 39; s Secret Bella Hadid commented: "Ok, the third slide", along with a series of emoji with a tired face. Target also intervened: "This is just what we needed to spend Monday."