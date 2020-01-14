Kim Kardashian knocks down reports that Kanye fell off the horse!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Kim Kardashian dismissed reports that her husband, Kanye West, fell off a horse during a recent Sunday service, although there is a viral video as evidence.

The video has been in a strong rotation on the Internet, but Kim says it wasn't Kanye on that horse and it wasn't the Sunday Service.

"Please, where are you checking the fact?!?! I have seen this false story circulating. This is not Kanye and this is not the Sunday Service Choir," he wrote to his fans.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here