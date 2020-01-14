Kim Kardashian knocks down reports that Kanye fell off the horse!

Kim Kardashian dismissed reports that her husband, Kanye West, fell off a horse during a recent Sunday service, although there is a viral video as evidence.

The video has been in a strong rotation on the Internet, but Kim says it wasn't Kanye on that horse and it wasn't the Sunday Service.

"Please, where are you checking the fact?!?! I have seen this false story circulating. This is not Kanye and this is not the Sunday Service Choir," he wrote to his fans.

As her fans know, Kim fiercely protects her husband and regularly comes to his aid.

"Kim is time to say goodbye to that woman Kuti, the so-called publicist of Kanye because he is not doing anything. You are more publicist than you will ever be," one of his followers wrote in response to his tweet.

Do you still think it's Kanye or not?