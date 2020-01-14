Kim Kardashian is embarrassed for several reasons after she posted these videos of Babies Chicago West and True Thompson

Crying mothers are never lurking on social media to face celebrities like Kim Kardashian and her sisters, even when they post innocent videos of their babies.

Believe it or not, Kanye West's wife is being dragged after she shared a series of sweet videos of her one-year-old daughter, Chicago, and her niece, True Thompson, who is the only daughter of Khloe Kardashian.

The clips look innocent enough: they present the pretty girls who have fun at Target with their babysitters, have fun in a shopping cart and eat delicious meals.

While many fans commented on the adorable videos, some critics criticized Kim for letting the nannies take the girls out of the house.

Others attacked the reality television star because they fear for the children, for the safety of True and Chi, and some said the wagons were germs magnets.

A fan told the mother of four children: "The fact that a babysitter probably filmed this and Kim is only publishing it 😂😂😂".

A sponsor of Kim explained: "Well, your babysitter is tight. That girl is counting and eating with that fork. Very balanced. I need their number 🤣🤣 The sad thing is that, if Kim were with them, they could never experience this because each person in the store it would be in his face to take pictures, etc. So the only time they are probably normal children is when they are with the babysitter because nobody would notice them. They are super cute videos. ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ".

This follower replied: “What's wrong with publishing your daughter and Neice? Healthy happiness … I dig it! Blessings on your children. And ALL the children. P.S. That plate of food looks like a plate from the community hall after church! I understand your exaggeration! 👊🏾👑🙌🏾 ”

A critic said this about the unhealthy shopping cart: "I was going to say: kids have to enjoy those simple things with a babysitter since their mothers are so famous! Yes, Kim would probably have closed the whole damn store! HellOh hell , Nah, I have to log out. I have a one-year-old son, and this gives me baby fever 😩😍😍😍. You can say everything you want about the Kardashians, but you can't deny that they are the prettiest children. "

A fifth comment said: "Dangerous if this is the babysitter and the goal is dangerous. Those wagons are so unpleasant. My lil one is almost four, and I still use a car cover … but yes, I also wondered about the issue security … I'm sure the babysitter had someone with her, but still. "

Kim can never win with some.



