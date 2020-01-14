Kim Kardashian caught on camera booing Tristan Thompson during the Los Angeles game

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; She joins her husband Kanye West when they see the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center.

Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye west They were in the mood for some basketball on Monday night, January 13, attending the Los Angeles Lakers game with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Staples Center. It was surely an interesting event, considering that Cavaliers is Tristan ThompsonThe team of

However, things got even more interesting than they already were when KKW Beauty was caught by the camera booing the NBA star. in a video captured by a fanKim was seen standing in the front row when Tristan was about to throw free throws. According to the fan, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star booed the Canadian basketball player at that time.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers ended up losing to the Lakers with 128 to 99.

Tristan and the rest of the Kardashian family disagreed when it was first discovered that he was cheating Khloe Kardashian with Jordyn Woods. This led the two to separate after more than a year together, but since then they have maintained a friendly relationship for the sake of their daughter, True Thompson.

The founder of Good American Jeans said earlier about his baby in an interview: "I don't think he's a bad person, I think we all make mistakes, we're human." She added: "It's a beautiful thing to forgive your father too, he's a great person. Maybe he and I weren't compatible that way, but that's fine. I always want True to be surrounded by love. I just want her to do it." . I always feel happy as much as I can. "

Khloe also admitted that he finds it "difficult" to be a co-father with Tristan. "It's not easy for me," he said. "It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and say:" No, because you hurt me. "But he never hurt True. He and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. And I will never stand between that, I don't believe in that. "