Keke Wyatt shares best look of his tenth son, son Ke & # 39; Riah Darring

The 37-year-old singer announced the arrival of her tenth son on Sunday, sharing a photo of her newborn son, who was wrapped in a blue blanket while sleeping on her father's arm.

Keke wyatt She is a happy mother. The singer, who has just received her tenth child and the first with her husband Zackariah Darring, shared with her Instagram followers more photos of her new bundle of joy on Monday, January 13.

In the photo the singer shared some photos of her in the hospital. A photo showed 37 years old "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, "who was holding her newborn son, Ke & # 39; Riah Darring, while lying in a hospital bed. She joined the nurses who helped her during the delivery.

Meanwhile, the other complement saw the nurses posing with Keke's baby. "Sending huge thanks to Ebonie and Ashley, who were my nurses and stayed 5 hours after work to help give birth to my baby. They stayed by my side. Also, thanks Dr. Linda McDaniel … #myangels "Keke wrote in the caption.

Keke announced the arrival of his tenth son on Sunday, sharing a photo of his newborn son, wrapped in a blue blanket while sleeping on his father's arm. Next to the image, Keke posted a nude selfie of her before giving birth, flaunting her belly.

"My husband Zackariah and I are blessed to welcome our beautiful and healthy 7-pound and 11-ounce son, Ke & # 39; Riah Darring," so she captioned the photo. "He came to our family on 1/6/2020. #GodIsGood."

Keke revealed in October that she was pregnant with her tenth child. "My husband Zackariah Darring and I are very happy to announce that we are waiting for our new bundle of joy!" The Indiana native said on social media. "We are excited to welcome the tenth addition to our beautiful family. Stay tuned for the release date and information on my new YouTube series, The Keke Show, where you will see me balance wife, mom and artist! Trust in me … it's never a dull moment with my family. "

The 37-year-old "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars" student also shared a picture of Darring cradling her budding belly. "My husband is very happy," she captioned. "Your first baby!"

The "Sexy Song" singer shares six children with her ex-husband Rahman Morton. In addition, she gave birth to three children she shares with Michael Ford, from whom she filed for divorce in September 2017.