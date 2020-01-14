Karan Johar and Gauri Khan head to New Delhi for the last rites of Ritu Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law and Jaya Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ritu Nanda, died this morning. Shortly after the news spread, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were arrested leaving for New Delhi to attend the last rites of the late Ritu Nanda and offer their condolences to the family.



A few minutes later, Karan Johar and Gauri Khan followed suit. The duo was captured at the Mumbai private airport and left for New Delhi to pay their last respects to Ritu Nanda. Shweta Bachchan is extremely close to both Karan and Gauri and that is why her best friends left the city to be with her as soon as they found out.