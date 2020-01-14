Josh Richardson and DeMar DeRozan named NBA Players of the Week | NBA News

Josh Richardson of the Philadelphia 76ers has been named East Conference Player of the Week with San Antonio Spurs striker DeMar DeRozan earning the honor in the West.

Richardson took the first Player of the Week of his career, as he helped the Sixers to a 2-1 record in games played from January 6 to 12, including victories over the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Boston Celtics, while registering a team maximum of 22.7 points per game.

During the week, Richardson connected more than 50 percent of his shots from the field (24 of 47) and scored more than 16 in each of the three contests.

At home against Oklahoma City, Richardson scored 23 points (9 of 17 from the field) and added four assists while the 76ers won a 120-113 victory, breaking a 10-game losing streak at home against the Thunder.

He continued on Thursday with an exit of 29 points (9 of 16 from the field) and seven assists against the rivals of the Boston Atlantic Division. In that game, Richardson knocked down each of his 10 highest free throw attempts of his career when the 76ers secured the season series on the Celtics for the first time since 2013-14.















2:10



Highlights of the Boston Celtics' visit to the Philadelphia 76ers in week 12 of the NBA season



Richardson, who was acquired in a low season exchange with Miami, has appeared in 32 games (all starts) for the 76ers this season, averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.1 minutes per game. He has scored in double figures 24 times and reached the 20-point mark eight times, including two in the last week.

The former Tennessee Volunteer is the first winner of the Sixers Week this season and the first since Ben Simmons won the award in March last season.

Image:

DeMar DeRozan rises to the brim against the Raptors



San Antonio Spurs striker DeRozan was named Player of the Week of the Western Conference for the games played from January 6 to 12.

This is the first time DeRozan has been named Player of the Week since joining the Spurs in 2018. He won the East Player of the Week award 10 times as a member of the Toronto Raptors.

DeRozan averaged 29.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.00 steals in 34.8 minutes during the week, while shooting 62.9 percent (39 of 62) from the field and 90.2 percent (37 of 41) from the foul line. He was the only player in the NBA who averaged more than 25 points, more than six rebounds and more than six assists while shooting more than 60 percent during the week.

DeRozan led the team in scoring in the four games of Week 12 of the Spurs and helped his team go 3-1 during the week with victories against three of the four best teams in the Eastern Conference.

















1:52



DeMar DeRozan shot for 30 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a resounding victory over the Boston Celtics.



DeRozan started the week scoring 25 points to accompany seven assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes in a 126-104 victory against Milwaukee on January 6. Two nights later he finished with 31 points, six rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes in a 129-114 victory in Boston.

On Friday, DeRozan tied his peak of the season with 36 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in 38 minutes in a 121-134 loss at Memphis. To end the week, DeRozan scored 22 of his 25 points in the second half to help the Spurs overcome a deficit of 18 points in the second half for a 105-104 victory in Toronto.

In his last 11 games, DeRozan scored 20 or more points, delivered three or more assists and shot better than 52.0 percent in each game. He joins Michael Jordan (12) and LeBron James (11) as the only players who accomplished this feat in the past 35 years.

DeRozan is one of two players in the NBA this season with an average of at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting more than 50.0 percent from the field in 2019-20, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo.

DeRozan is averaging the team's best 22.4 points to accompany 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.00 steals in 34.0 minutes while shooting 53.5 percent from the floor and 82.7 percent from the free throw line.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.