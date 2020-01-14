Joe Burrow's delivery of the perfect LSU season came with the perfect moment

NEW ORLEANS – Perhaps no quarterback defines "right place at the right time,quot; more than LSU's Joe Burrow. And he proved it with perfect timing on the biggest stage.

Burrow completed 31 of 49 for 463 yards and five touchdowns, adding 58 yards and another score, in the No. 1 LSU 42-25 victory against No. 3 Clemson in the college football championship game on Monday. However, quantifying what Burrow accomplished based simply on his astronomical statistics would greatly simplify the journey that took him there.

There is no equation that explains how Burrow represented his hometown, his home state and his final university destination.

"I don't know what else to say," Burrow said at the post-game press conference. "There have been so many people who have come into this, that helped me on my trip from Ohio, Louisiana, everywhere. We could not have done it with a better group of boys."

That is the Burrow par excellence. Former Mr. Ohio Football transferred from the state of Ohio after three years and endured a tough first season at LSU in 2018 before exploding into a new offensive created by offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and first-year pass coordinator Joe Brady , who came from the New Orleans Saints.

That was part of a total transformation for Burrow, who finished with 5,671 aerial yards and 60 touchdowns in 2019. It resulted in a Heisman Trophy. He ended up in New Orleans, of all places, in such a storybook that Burrow was "speechless." However, it was Burrow's words that will be felt forever in his hometown of Athens, Ohio, especially after the unforgettable speech during the Heisman ceremony that raised more than half a million dollars in local food pantries.

Burrow was put in place in the Playoffs, and opened with 515 total yards and eight total touchdowns in a 63-28 clash against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal on December 28. In the bis, he hit a 14-team battle against a Clemson program that had won 29 straight games and had the No. 1 future picking Trevor Lawrence on the other sideline. It is the best stretch of two games in the history of the University American football tie-break: even better than what Deshaun Watson achieved during his time at Clemson.

Burrow did that with the perfect time in the championship game. After Clemson took the 7-0 lead and forced three and outs in LSU's first three possessions, Burrow responded with a 52-yard touchdown pass to Ja & # 39; Marr Chase in a vertical shooting game on the line right side When Clemson took a 10-point lead in the second quarter, Burrow led a couple of touchdown units.

The defining play came when LSU faced a third and 10 with 21 seconds remaining in the middle on Clemson's 35-yard line. LSU coach Ed Orgeron asked for a timeout.

"Joe was going to take the ball in his hands," Orgeron said. "Some of those moves were called passes that Joe ran. Some of those moves were races Joe approved. Simply give the big players the chance to make plays, and he did."

Burrow climbed 29 yards through the center for a first attempt, then threw a 6-yard touchdown to Thaddeus Moss on the next play. That gave LSU a dominant part-time advantage of 28-17.

When Clemson did one more push to close the lead to 28-25 in the third quarter, Burrow led two more touchdown units. The last score, a 24-yard touchdown with 12:08 left in the fourth quarter, sent LSU's partisan crowd to enter Mardi Gras mode early.

"Callin & # 39; Baton Rouge,quot; rang from the speakers. The JumboTron cut Burrow, who encouraged the LSU band while playing "Neck,quot; by waving his arm up and down. Then, that confident smile that infected Baton Rouge, La, broke out this season.

He arrived at the perfect time and left his counterpart impressed. Lawrence, whose arrival came in 44-16 last year's game against Alabama in the championship game, finished 18 of 37 passes for 234 yards and no passing scores.

"I mean it's great," Lawrence said about Burrow. "It's amazing. I have a lot of respect for him and just his trip."

Burrow entered the press conference after throwing an unfinished cigar. They asked him what the min meant for the state of Louisiana, a second house complete with numerous balconies that carried banners that simply said "Geaux Jeaux." It is the same community support he felt when he led the Athens High School to the Division III state championship game in his senior year.

"This does not happen," Burrow said. "This doesn't happen every year. This is a special group of boys who really joined, and it's a group as close as me."

It is a group that will also be remembered, with Burrow in the lead role. He was the one who transformed LSU from a program that was second to Alabama to a team that will focus on conversations about the best teams of all time.

With that comes the eternal celebrity. Burrow will be placed in the debate of the best seasons in the history of college football, and his next home could be back in Ohio as the No. 1 selection of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft. At least, it should be. Burrow could also be the right quarterback at the right time for that franchise.

At the moment, Burrow was asked if it was time to reflect on the consequences of what he achieved at LSU.

"Not yet," he said. "We're still celebrating. Give us a couple of days. We have tonight. We have the rest of this week. Let's enjoy this."

With that, Burrow left the podium, returned to the locker room and put out the victory cigar before looking at the No. 9 that will live forever in the LSU tradition, once again, with the perfect moment.