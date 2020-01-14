Joe Burrow rocks at the interpretation of the LSU band of & # 39; Neck & # 39; late at the clemson CFP explosion

The party was held inside the Superdome on Monday night when LSU enjoyed a great advantage over Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game. Even the quarterback winner of the Heisman Trophy, Joe Burrow, participated in the action.

Of course, in the spirit of the Big Easy, things got ugly.

Supporters of Burrow and Bayou Bengals were rocking with the LSU band's interpretation of the mid-80's "Talkin & # 39; Out The Side Of Your Neck,quot; hit, or what is best known in college football circles as simply "Neck." For those who know, that improvised obscene line was heard loud and clear in the Superdome, and on the waves of ESPN. (That improvisation was the reason why the band stopped playing the song for a while). For the rest of you: Obscene, NSFW content later.

MORE: live score updates, highlights of the LSU victory

Burrow did not recite the line, it seems, but kept pace while riding an exercise bike (he suffered a rib injury in the first half).

LSU closed a 42-25 victory shortly after that musical interlude. Burrow was responsible for the Tigers' six touchdowns (five passes, one on the ground), in the process breaking two FBS records that former Hawaiian quarterback Colt Brennan previously held: most touchdown passes (60) and most total touchdowns (65).