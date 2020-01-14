Jess Thirlby hopes to see England Roses & # 39; prosper & # 39; at home Vitality Nations Cup | Netball news

%MINIFYHTML9b05949d0a688efa977b53286763ab4e9% %MINIFYHTML9b05949d0a688efa977b53286763ab4e10%





Jess Thirlby prepares to lead England at home for the first time

With two tours under his wing as head coach of England, Jess Thirlby reflects on Vitality Roses' journey to date and looks to his toughest tests until the next Vitality Nations Cup.

Since announcing himself as Tracey Neville's successor at the end of July last year, Thirlby has barely had a minute to think.

Instead, he has managed the dynamics of experienced Roses players who take time out of the test arena, assembled a new squad of Roses and guided them on tours through Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Now, as we move at full speed towards a new calendar year, it is time for another test: lead the Roses on the local courts against some of the world's most talented netball nations.

England Roses Squad for the Vitality Nations Cup Eleanor Cardwell George fisher Sophie Drakeford-Lewis Kadeen Corbin Natalie Haythornthwaite (Captain) Laura Malcolm (Vice-Captain) Amy Carter Natalie Panagarry Jade clarke Chelsea Pitman Fran williams Razia Quashie Kate Shimmin Stacey Francis

Thirlby is ready to do this with a virtually unchanged squad that won the 2-1 series in South Africa and believes that, despite the relative inexperience of the group, they are ready to flourish again.

"I think we have a group that thrives on being at home instead of being too anxious about that," Thirlby told Sky sports in preparation for competition.

"I think we will see the best of this group to close this initial international period before rebuilding."

"I have tons of information to continue and this is just another opportunity to see a slightly different group again."

Vitality Nations Cup 2020: all live on Sky Sports and broadcast on YouTube January 19 England vs New Zealand Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Jamaica vs South Africa January 22 England vs South Africa Birmingham Arena Jamaica vs New Zealand January 25 England vs Jamaica Copper Box Arena, London New Zealand vs South Africa 26 of January 1st vs 2nd place match Copper Box Arena, London 3rd vs 4th place match

The Vitality Nations Cup brings together the world champions New Zealand, South Africa, Jamaica and the Roses in four days of matches in three different cities in England, with each match live Sky sports and broadcast on YouTube.

Thirlby knows that the Silver Ferns, despite missing three experienced players, will remain incredibly strong and the other two nations also present considerable challenges.

Every time the Roses step on the court they want to win, but also the head coach has other goals at stake when it comes to the four days of the game on the horizon.

"I think that whatever happens in terms of the result of the results, for me a real measure of success will be to expose this group and see what levels we can reach on the court in terms of our performance," said Thirlby.

It is a very different challenge when you have to face very different discrete game styles, and some players may find it easier than others. That in itself is a great challenge, but it is welcome because it is ultimately the landscape in which you operate during an important championship. Jess Thirlby

The platform from which the Roses are being built is their 2-1 series victory over South Africa at the end of last year. It was a series from which the head coach won a lot of ideas to think, as did his players.

"Both nations knew it was going to be a highly competitive series. Before the games, I definitely had all the confidence in the team, but maybe the public wasn't so sure," Thirlby said openly.

"We exposed all the players we took out, which was key. But, we did it at a good pace, we mixed them at the right time and to the right extent."

"The victory of the series was brilliant and was a boost of confidence for the team. It reinforced what I already knew, and they are a very talented group that deserved to be there in their own right."

The Roses celebrating on the court in Cape Town at the end of the series

The tour confirmed to Thirlby the extent of the character and the heart that has its side Roses. He provided live information about the work of the players under pressure and what he witnessed was a good omen for the months and years to come.

"One of the moments for me was in the opening game. With two games to come and go from normal time to overtime, I looked at the players on the court and I could see how much it meant to them."

"I would be forgiven for thinking it was a great championship moment because of the energy, commitment and passion of the players to overcome the line. That was really impressive," he said.

"I looked people in the eye or I could see through their body language what it meant and I thought it was really special for a group that has not yet really consolidated as a squad to show that character."

After that, Thirlby was encouraged by the improvement in the collective performance that was shown in the second Test, and that the players were able to ignore the nerves. The final test, although lost, provided more information.

"In the third, although we didn't win, it was nice to see a team return from eight or nine goals in international netball," Thirlby said.

"That was a great idea and allowed me to see some of the winners and players who can feel those moments."

"This time there were no medals, but see that (the spirit) is an integral part of the destination we are heading to."

As is the case with all teams, having a solid group of leaders on the court helps accelerate the development of the team and Thirlby has trusted Captain Natalie Haythornthwaite and Vice-Captain Laura Malcolm.

After the duo led by example in South Africa, the head coach saw no reason to change their roles for this competition.

"People migrate to them for the right reasons and they certainly demonstrate the values ​​and behaviors the group has said we want to see and know," he said.

They work very well together and complement each other very well. They communicate very well with the players and with the group of personnel in a really open and honest way. It is very collaborative. They preach a lot with the example, have a great work ethic and are not shy in terms of feedback and being constructive. Jess Thirlby in Nat Haythornthwaite and Laura Malcolm

"With such close proximity to the latest tests, I think it was too good an opportunity not to allow them to continue in their leadership roles."

The Rose Cup of Nations campaign begins against the Silver Ferns on January 19 before meetings with South Africa and Jamaica, respectively, and Thirlby is open about its goal.

"I am very grateful that this type of competition was created," said the head coach.

"I really welcome the format with the first against the second and the third against the fourth. I'm anxious for that. I think it gives us a real goal to try to make that first versus second game."

"The goal of that goal is that the more end we can reach, the better prepared we will be in Birmingham (Commonwealth Games 2022).

"We see this as an opportunity to make a final and why not? Why not us?"

Sky Sports is your home for netball and the live action returns to the air and airs on YouTube, with the Vitality Nations Cup. The four-nation competition begins on January 19 with England facing the New Zealand world champions.