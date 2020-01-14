James Skalski, of Clemson, expelled for aiming in the title game of the college football eliminator

Lisa Witt
Clemson lost linebacker James Skalski to a goal expulsion in the third quarter of the college football game Monday night against LSU.

Skalski lowered his head and hit LSU catcher Justin Jefferson with the crown of his helmet after Jefferson caught a pass from Joe Burrow.

MORE: live score updates, highlights of LSU-Clemson

The Pac-12 team of officers working on the game stopped the game to review the game, expelling Skalski after a video review.

Skalski, junior, was one of Clemson's most active defenders while on the field, recording four tackles (three solo) and a sack.

Targeting is the most controversial rule of college football, and Skalski's call produced a strong, and in many cases negative, reaction from past and present players, including an NFL MVP and a Hall of Fame member Professional Soccer:

