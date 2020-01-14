James Skalski, of Clemson, expelled for aiming in the title game of the college football eliminator

Clemson lost linebacker James Skalski to a goal expulsion in the third quarter of the college football game Monday night against LSU.

Skalski lowered his head and hit LSU catcher Justin Jefferson with the crown of his helmet after Jefferson caught a pass from Joe Burrow.

The Pac-12 team of officers working on the game stopped the game to review the game, expelling Skalski after a video review.

Skalski, junior, was one of Clemson's most active defenders while on the field, recording four tackles (three solo) and a sack.

Targeting is the most controversial rule of college football, and Skalski's call produced a strong, and in many cases negative, reaction from past and present players, including an NFL MVP and a Hall of Fame member Professional Soccer:

Do not call this orientation – Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 14, 2020

Can we change the guidance rule? This is the damn National Championship. Throw a flag but also eject it? I hate this rule. Bad for CFB! – Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) January 14, 2020

Can we PLEASE obtain a "Orientation 1,quot; and "Orientation 2,quot; system? Or point to the yellow and red cards? I want the players to be safe … but one thing is to have incidental objectives and another for a player to hunt heads https://t.co/3cHdGtTaeR – Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) January 14, 2020

Are you checking the orientation? 47 left, look – shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 14, 2020

Targeting is a horrible rule. – Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 14, 2020