Is Summer Walker separating from London on the Da track? See your cryptic message

Instagram

Fans speculate that the singer of & # 39; I & # 39; ll Kill You & # 39; and her record producer boyfriend could have ended forever due to a shared post on her Instagram account.

Up News Info –

Is there a problem in Summer walker Y London On Da TrackThe relationship? The couple makes people wonder if they are still together after the R&B singer shared a cryptic post on Instagram on January 13.

Summer posted a screenshot of someone on social media that said: "Imagine hurting the woman GO sent to heal you … enjoy that, L, my boy." The singer of "Over It" subtitled the publication, "Lmao, a fucking LLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL", along with a clown emoji.

<br />

His post soon led fans to speculate that Summer and London were over, and one asked him directly in the comments section, "Did you finish again?" However, Summer hastened to reject the idea and assured that she and London are still very well. "No, I just agreed with the post, my man and I are great," he wrote.

<br />

Summer and London started after working together on their debut album "Over It", which debuted at number 2 on Billboard 200. Their relationship is a roller coaster. In October, he announced that they had broken saying: "Single. Hahaha, somehow I always end up with a macho. I am an alpha woman, so I think that when I think for myself / make my own decisions, it is taken as disrespectful. That was nice though. God bless him even being a sweet man in the background. "

However, less than 24 hours after Summer announced his separation, London surprised his girlfriend on stage during his show in London, bringing gifts that included a stuffed giant unicorn and a rose. Apparently, the sweet surprise moved her because in the next moment, the two kissed and put on makeup in front of the sea of ​​screaming fans. The couple has become strong after that.