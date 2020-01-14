Is Kailyn Lowry pregnant again? – Chris Lopez Leakes' aunt Ultrasound photos and text conversation with teen mom's star!

Does Kailyn Lowry wait for the fourth and second time with Chris Lopez? Rumors that the Teen Mom star is pregnant again were triggered by the man's family, as they apparently leaked ultrasound images on social media!

So is! It is possible that Kailyn's fourth addition to the family is on its way!

This rumor began early yesterday morning when a Teen Mom fan account posted ultrasound images that Kailyn sent to her ex-boyfriend and third baby daddy, Chris Lopez's aunt, the page's administrative claims.

Also, along with the ultrasound images, there is a text conversation supposedly between the star of Teen Mom and Chris's aunt during which Kailyn tells the other woman that she is going out on July 25!

Many fans were skeptical when they saw the post, but the administrator made sure to bring evidence and they did!

The post that followed compared Kailyn's current manicure with the only program that balanced on the ultrasound photos and they really seem to be the same!

At this time, Kailyn has not yet addressed the rumors, but it seems that her close friends are criticizing Chris's aunt for filtering the photos and exchanging them via text message.

Teen Mom Shade Room received a comment from a person who said she was friends with Kailyn the night before.

In that comment, this unidentified person tells the aunt that "I am really disappointed that you have decided to filter information … angry or not, you should be ashamed of it …".

And that was not the end of the pregnancy rumors! In fact, they seem more and more real by publication!

Another fan account, Teen Mom Fanz, sent a DM to Chris's father, looking for a direct answer to everything and that's exactly what they got!

When asked if Kailyn is pregnant, her ex's father simply replied: "Yes."



