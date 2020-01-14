Is breaking coconuts key to the resurgence of the Watford Premier League? The | Soccer news

















Does a coconut ritual help the revival of Watford in the Premier League?

Sky sports news Journalist Gary Cotterill meets the man at the Watford training camp who is convinced that his coconut ritual is helping the Hornets recover in shape on the upper flight …

Watford has certainly emerged from its shell in recent weeks, with 13 points out of the 15 available that lifted next to Nigel Pearson from the relegation zone for the first time in months.

The head of the Hornets has received many credits since his appointment, so he should do so because players have bought his style.

Pearson's tactics have been successful, as has his pointless approach to games and training. The 56-year-old is playing with the strengths of his squad and placing round pins in round holes.

But is something more cosmic happening? Could a force majeure be at stake? Suvesh Pandya, who controls the front door at the Watford Hertfordshire training base, believes that an ancient Indian ritual is helping Watford's survival bet.

"They are my coconuts," says Suvesh.

"Every time Mr. Pearson enters, I shake his hand and say well done. Then I put a coconut under the front wheel of his car, and he runs over it and breaks it."

He started doing it before Watford's 2-0 victory over Manchester United on December 22, a result that ended with a single Premier League victory in three months.

Watford won four and drew one since then. Pearson is happy to follow the routine every day, although he is not convinced that it has any effect on the results.

"I am not superstitious," he says. "It's like we have a new speed bump, just for a tire. He likes me and makes him happy and makes me smile."

Suvesh is not shy when it comes to crediting his coconuts. While picking up the broken shell that left the coach's last impulse to work, we joke that he has helped pick up the pieces of the Watford season.

He expects the charms of coconuts to also be erased in the FA Cup when Watford faces a replay in Tranmere on Tuesday …