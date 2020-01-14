Interview with Matt Taylor: Exeter boss explains his change of focus | Soccer news

Exeter flies under Matt Taylor. Adam Bate met with the manager of League Two of the month of December to find out why …







Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has the club at the promotional sites

Not many teams have had a better winter than Exeter City. Six wins and two draws from his last eight games have led the Greeks to second place in the table in League Two, six points from Cheltenham in third and last place of automatic promotion. Now in their eighth season in the fourth level, Exeter fans are looking for promotion once again.

Matt Taylor is the man in charge. The former club captain took over veteran Paul Tisdale in the summer of 2018 and, although he is eager to emphasize it, it is a team effort: he was photographed alongside the club staff when he received the award for the manager of the month of League Two for December. Current success owes much to its changes.

Exeter has been announced for his commitment to youth and that remains a fundamental principle. After all, this is the club that produced Ethan Ampadu, Ollie Watkins and Matt Grimes. In the 2-0 home win over Cambridge United on Saturday, Ben Chrisene was awarded a league debut the day before his 16th birthday. This is a special club.

1:48 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Exeter and Cambridge Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Exeter and Cambridge

But Taylor recognized that other qualities were also needed.

"We try to recruit a certain guy in the summer," he says. Sky sports. "Maybe a little more of a physical approach to give our team a more dynamic nature. I felt we needed more legs, more rhythm and more physical. It was a slightly different profile to our recruitment."

"We have had a central group in Exeter City for some time and that is testimony of Paul. We are a club that produces young players, but those young players need experience around them to give them the opportunity to play. We are trying to get the right balance now

"We would all love to play a beautiful passing game, but anyone who has seen our home launch in recent weeks will understand that we cannot do it all the time."

"Part of League Two football is the physical aspect. We've always had good technical players here in Exeter City. We want to keep that. But technical players can only perform if they have the ball and a large part of League Two football is get the ball

"I felt that greater physicality would allow us to do that."

1:51 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Forest Green and Exeter Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Forest Green and Exeter

It served them well during a series of 10 games in 35 days. Even when points were lost, as in the 3-3 draw with Walsall, the result revealed some of his character. Exeter had been three back in that game. The victory for the rivals of the Forest Green promotion on New Year's Day was achieved despite being a fallen man throughout the second half.

"The Walsall game showed how tight the margins are," says Taylor. "If you don't, they punish you. To get back from that, the boys showed their character."

"It really all depends on the players. Professional soccer players have to make certain sacrifices during the holiday period and my players certainly did that, but there are many worse things to do than play soccer. We want to play games. It's part of being a soccer player and I've I tried to use the equipment as best I can and not put anyone at risk.

"But the players have really stood up. It shows the strength in depth we have in the team. It's a hungry group and every player is pushing for a starting point on the team. When they have the shirt, they are fighting." with nails and teeth to keep it. I am very happy to have obtained that competitiveness. The players are showing that they are ready for the fight. "

Taylor receives the Sky Bet League Two manager of the month award

It will be a junk until May: "We are one of a dozen teams that can still challenge," says Taylor, but there is a renewed belief that Exeter can do the job. It is a kind of thorny issue since the suggestion of a ceiling in the club's ambitions was a topic of frequent debate during the long reign of Tisdale.

Even last season, the club only missed the play-offs on the last day of the season after competing well for much of the campaign. The new manager had to deal with the sale in January of star forward Jayden Stockley as well. This time it is an injury that has stolen from Taylor the talented young side wing Jack Sparkes for the rest of the season.

While aware of the challenges, Taylor wants to maintain momentum.

"We know that we are limited to this level," he admits. "There are some huge clubs in and around us that will be strengthened in this window. We are not in the same position to do that in terms of paying fees for high quality players."

"League Two is probably the right level for us, but we still want to go a better one. The key will be to keep the central group together and if I can bring maybe a player to strengthen, I will. But our team is quite stable and there is no pressure About us at all.

"My goal at the beginning of the season was to improve last season and reach the play-offs. It will be difficult, but the boys are an honest group and we have put ourselves in a good position. Now we have to do it during the last three months and a half of the season too. "

Such has been the way, it is the automatic promotion that is realistic ambition now. For Taylor, it is a claim given that he rejected an approach from another club in September. That is a testament to his commitment, but also to his belief in this project.

Exeter put a lot of faith in me when Paul left and they have supported me a lot, so I want to pay that. Matt taylor

"Exeter trusted me a lot when Paul left and they've supported me a lot, so I want to pay the best I can," says Taylor. "I am in a privileged position here. It is a great club to be in and a stable club. I am a young and ambitious coach and I know exactly what I want to achieve with this group of players."

Does that mean promotion?

"It would be a huge achievement, but it is possible."

Particularly thanks to the adjustments Taylor has made in Exeter City.