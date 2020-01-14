Indonesia's rights body condemns LGBT raids ordered by the mayor of Depok | Indonesia News

The Indonesian human rights commission on Tuesday condemned the plans of a mayor to launch raids aimed at the LGBT community in his city, after an Indonesian citizen was convicted in Britain for sexually assaulting 48 men.

Described by a prosecutor as "the most prolific rapist in British legal history," Indonesian student Reynhard Sinaga was sentenced last month for 136 rapes against men, whom he drugged, and received a life sentence with a minimum term of 30 years

Plus:

Depok Mayor Mohammad Idris plans to recruit law enforcement officers to raid residences of members of the LGBT community, according to a statement published last week on the city's official website.

Homosexuality is not regulated by law in Indonesia, except in the province of Aceh, where Islamic law prohibits same-sex relationships. But the world's largest Muslim majority nation has seen an increase in hostility towards the LGBT community.

"Raids increase the risk of persecution and other acts that defy the law," the head of the National Human Rights Commission, Beka Ulung Hapsara, told Reuters.

The commission has also written to the Depok government. Idris did not respond to requests for comments from Reuters.

In the statement, Idris also said the city would establish a rehabilitation center to help "victims,quot; in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

The Sinaga case received widespread coverage in Indonesia and left many in the LGBT community already vulnerable feeling even more under fire.

Dede Oetomo, an Indonesian LGBT activist, said the community was prepared for hysteria over the Sinaga case.

A 22-year-old Indonesian student living in Depok, who identifies as bisexual and declined to be identified, criticized the measure, saying that it "violates private spaces,quot; and was a waste of money.

According to a 2018 survey, almost 90 percent of Indonesians who understand the term LGBT feel "threatened,quot; by the community and believe that their religion prohibits same-sex relationships.

Arus Pelangi, an LGBT defense group, reported in September more than 1,800 cases of persecution of homosexual Indonesians between 2006 and 2017.