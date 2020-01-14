His grandmother is the queen of Canada, but Harry won't receive much special treatment.

The courts, he said, have discovered that, in some cases, people who spend less than half the year in Canada remain residents for tax purposes.

Even more obscure is the status of the royal titles of the duke and duchess if they make Canada their home. In 1919, the Parliament of Canada put an end to citizens and residents being able to accept noble titles from Great Britain with a resolution that was affirmed twice more, as recently as 1988.

Conrad M. Black, the former baron of the press, had to renounce his Canadian citizenship to become Baron Black of Crossharbour. However, there is no precedent for how the resolution, which some argue is of limited legal force, would apply to a member of the royal family who moves to Canada.

In a country where sometimes there are complaints about the cost of security for the prime minister, the question of who will pay to protect Harry, Meghan and his son, Archie, has been widely raised. On Monday, Mr. Trudeau said that is one of the many questions that remain to be resolved.

"Obviously we support their reflections, but we also have responsibilities in that," he said, referring to security. "We are not completely sure what the final decisions will be."

Currently, Canada covers the cost of security provided to the couple by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police because the official status of Harry and Meghan in Britain makes them "internationally protected persons,quot; under Canadian law. Kent Roach, a law professor at the University of Toronto, said that after retiring from official life, Meghan and Harry will lose that status.

But citing that the media estimate that its security cost will be approximately 2 million Canadian dollars, or about $ 1.5 million, a year, Roach anticipates that the government-funded guard will remain.