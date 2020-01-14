Harriet Dart until the second qualifying round for the Australian Open | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLbef07d08a376363ffd1d213314cd004c9% %MINIFYHTMLbef07d08a376363ffd1d213314cd004c10%





Harriet Dart is in the second qualifying round for the Australian Open

Harriet Dart reached the second qualifying round for the Australian Open in Melbourne, but three other Britons retired.

Dart beat the world of Bulgaria No. 194 Elitsa Kostova 6-4 6-1 in 75 minutes, despite the poor air quality caused by the ongoing forest fires.

The 23-year-old will face the 15th American seeder Nicole Gibbs next as she tries to make the main draw in Melbourne.

The world victory of No. 169 was a rare success for British players on the first day, with Liam Broady, Jay Clarke Y Naiktha Bains All suffering losses.

Broady was defeated 6-3 and 6-0 by Ilya Ivashka of Belarus, while Clarke fell in three sets against Slovenian Blaz Kavcic, a 32-year-old player who ranks 341 in the world. Bains lost 6-2, 6-2 to the Russian Valeria Savinykh.

