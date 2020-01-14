Harriet Dart until the second qualifying round for the Australian Open | Tennis news

Last update: 01/14/20 10:57 am
Harriet Dart reached the second qualifying round for the Australian Open in Melbourne, but three other Britons retired.
Dart beat the world of Bulgaria No. 194 Elitsa Kostova 6-4 6-1 in 75 minutes, despite the poor air quality caused by the ongoing forest fires.
The 23-year-old will face the 15th American seeder Nicole Gibbs next as she tries to make the main draw in Melbourne.
The world victory of No. 169 was a rare success for British players on the first day, with Liam Broady, Jay Clarke Y Naiktha Bains All suffering losses.
Broady was defeated 6-3 6-0 by Ilya Ivashka of Belarus, while Clarke fell in three sets against Slovenian Blaz Kavcic, a 32-year-old player who ranks 341 in the world. Bains lost 6-2, 6-2 to the Russian Valeria Savinykh.
See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.
%MINIFYHTMLe54f025f0a17ecd4e46a0bfc535279b19%