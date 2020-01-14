Haftar of Libya leaves Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement | News

The renegade military commander of Libya, Khalifa Haftar, left Moscow without signing an agreement that would formalize a tentative ceasefire in the war-torn country, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

After hours of negotiations negotiated by Russia and Turkey, Haftar asked on Monday night until Tuesday morning to review the agreement already signed by Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of the National Agreement Government (GNA) recognized by the Nations United.

Plus:

But Haftar, whose eastern-based forces launched an offensive to seize the GNA's Tripoli base in April, left Moscow without signing the agreement drafted in the indirect talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. by the news agency TASS.

Libyan sources confirmed Haftar's departure.

"The draft (agreement) ignores many of the demands of the Libyan army," said Haftar, quoted by the Al Arabiya television network.

The talks in the Russian capital took place a day after a ceasefire negotiated by Russia and Turkey entered into force in Libya.

The negotiations did not include the belligerent parties gathered face to face, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that there was "progress,quot; and that Haftar saw the ceasefire document "positively."

More to follow …