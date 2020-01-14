Goalkeeper Marcus Hogberg aims to prove that the future is now with the Ottawa senators

Fans of the Ottawa Senators recently glimpsed the future of their team, with defenders Jacob Bernard-Docker (Canada), Lassi Thomson (Finland) and forward Shane Pinto (USA), all participating in the World Youth Championship .

However, the three young people are unlikely to break the senators' lineup next season.

Thomson is scheduled to play for the subsidiary of the American Hockey League in Belleville. Bernard-Docker will probably join Thomson after a second-year campaign at the University of North Dakota, while his Fighting Hawks teammate Pinto may not be far away.

NHL MOCK DRAFT: senators select the phenomena Lafreniere, Rossi; LA Kings gets goalkeeper of the future

While recent junior world stars may still be far from contributing in Ottawa, the future seems to be now for Senator goalkeeper Marcus Hogberg. After a cup of coffee (four starts) in 2018-19, the 25-year-old is calling attention to a series of starts since his first retirement on November 27.

After a stellar performance in a 3-2 loss on Friday in Detroit, one that included a fantastic sequence of overtime saves, Hogberg was rewarded with another start the following night against the Senators' arch-rival, Montreal Canadiens.

The head coach D.J. Smith didn't think the young netminder was too busy the night before, and he wanted to see how Hogberg would do in a difficult situation.

"With the reconstruction process, and these young children, we want to get the same appearance," Smith said before Saturday's game.

Playing in their second game that went into overtime in 24 hours, the 2013 third round selection of the Senators stood firm. Hogberg stopped seven three-on-three shots before being hit by an Ilya Kovalchuk wrister who gave visiting Canadians a 2-1 victory.

Hogberg only has one victory, a 5-4 OT victory over the Predators on December 19, in his short NHL career to date. However, his 1-2-4 record this season, earning points in five of the seven starts for his team, is positive because the ungainly goalkeeper of 6-5 and 217 pounds shows the ability to keep his club close in games. tight.

A senator who is impressed with what he has seen of Hogberg in the last month is Brady Tkachuk.

“I knew a little about him. It's only my second season, too. He played a couple of games last year. This year compared to last year, it has improved a lot, "Tkachuk said after Saturday's game." I am excited to see how great the goalkeeper will be. I think everyone thinks he will do exactly that. "

Drake Batherson, who spent most of his rookie campaign in Belleville last season, is not surprised at how well Hogberg has been playing for the Senator Fathers.

“Last year we had a winning streak (winning nine of 10 games), it was amazing. He played all the games. Since he was here, he has played very well. He is my neighbor in Belleville, so we spend a lot of time together. He's a great guy and a great goalkeeper, "Batherson said." He's a very good professional. He comes to the track every day. He is one of the hardest workers. He is here receiving treatment two hours before practice. He is the first to work with the goalkeeper coach there (Belleville) and here (Ottawa). I think it will be a big part of the future. "

For his part, Hogberg is a man of few words, and chooses to let his game speak for itself.

"I felt good. Yesterday it helped me to have confidence," Hogberg said after Friday's game in Detroit. "I like to play a lot of games, and a fun way to play consecutively. I like them."

In fact, the heavier the workload, the better the native of Orebro, Sweden performs. Hogberg was one of the main reasons why Belleville flirted with a place in the playoffs last season, as the Baby Sens were 19-23-2 on January 19, 2019, before finishing 18-8-6 in the final stretch, with Hogberg starting 24 of 25 games at A juncture.

Unfortunately for Belleville, the difficult start of Baby Sens was too big to overcome and they were only two points away from the postseason. Anyway, Hogberg showed that he could play great minutes when asked.

MORE: Senators have to make decisions before the trade deadline

Now at the NHL, one would expect Hogberg to draw more openings while his compatriot Anders Nilsson recovers from a concussion suffered on December 16. Senators' management definitely wants to see how it handles NHL competition in the long term, and now they can have that opportunity. Even if it goes great for Hogberg, who has a one-way contract in 2020-21, the netminder will probably play the second violin behind Nilsson next season.

Either way, Senator General Manager Pierre Dorion will have to make a decision when Nilsson is healthy enough to return to the fold. Do you reassign Hogberg to Belleville, where the B-Sens sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, or keep it with the big club?

The tandem of goalkeepers of Joey Daccord (6-2-2, 2.52 goals against the average, saving percentage of .914) and Filip Gustavsson (9-5-1, 3.54 GAA, .884 SV. PCT) are maintaining the strength in Belleville. in the absence of Hogberg, which can influence the decision.

Ultimately, it will probably be reduced to what Dorion chooses to do with veteran butt Craig Anderson. At the age of 38 and in the last year of his agreement, the possibility that Anderson (the senator franchise leader games (422), victories (197) and bleached (28)) be negotiated before the deadline February 24 is growing significantly. The day.