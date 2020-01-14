Gillian Anderson spills the reason she blocks the children of her Instagram account

WENN / Avalon

In a recent interview in the magazine, the actress who plays Dr. Jean Milburn in & # 39; Sex Education & # 39; He also shares his opinion on what makes his Netflix series so successful.

Gillian anderson has blocked his children from his Instagram account, for fear that they learn too much from his successful Netflix program "Sex education".

The 51-year-old actress returns as Dr. Jean Milburn in the second season of the acclaimed series, which tells the story of her life with her teenage son Otis. In real life, Gillian shares Piper, her 25-year-old daughter, with her ex Clyde Klotz, as well as her children Oscar, 13, and Felix, 11, with ex-boyfriend Mark Griffiths.

And due to the often explicit nature of "sex education," Gillian has had to take steps to make sure that her younger children don't see the related content she sometimes posts on social media.

"I have blocked the youngest of my Instagram account," he tells British Vogue. "When I finish & # 39; Sex Education & # 39 ;, that could change. One is 11 years old and another 13, and I'm pretty sure they haven't seen the show yet, or if they've done it, they haven't told me." .

"With the new season about to launch and the fact that it will be a topic of conversation between your peers, you never know."

And as for what made the program so successful, Gillian reflects: "Never before has something like this been done. It allowed young people to have conversations about things that were considered shameful. Those things are part of our daily lives, but the people pretend they don't exist because they express too many feelings or reveal too much about ourselves. Sex education leaves it completely open. "

"I'm not annoying in any way, but there are scenes on the show that shake me. It's outrageous and that's what makes it wonderful."

The second season of "Sex Education" premieres on Netflix on January 17, 2020.