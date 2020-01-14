Furious fans of actor Vince Vaughn for shaking hands with Donald Trump in the championship game

Hollywood actor Vince Vaughn is feeling the anger of Twitter after being caught by the camera shaking hands with President Donald Trump.

The video was shared by Burke Communications journalist and CEO Timothy Burke, "I'm sorry to have to share this video with you. Everything, every part of it," he wrote.

CNN reporter Kate Bennett responded to the outrage, stating that Vaughn had "publicly identified as a Republican."

"This is news if you have been living under a rock for a decade and a half," he tweeted.

"You have successfully proved that Vince Vaughn is a Republican, that thing that has made no effort to hide," Washington Free Beacon reporter Alex Griswold tweeted.

According to New Weeks, Vaughn is also a strong advocate for gun rights.

"We have no right to bear arms for thieves; we have the right to bear arms to resist the supreme power of a corrupt and abusive government," he told GQ. "It's not about hunting ducks; it's about the ability of the individual."