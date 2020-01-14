Home Entertainment Furious fans of actor Vince Vaughn for shaking hands with Donald Trump...

Furious fans of actor Vince Vaughn for shaking hands with Donald Trump in the championship game

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Hollywood actor Vince Vaughn is feeling the anger of Twitter after being caught by the camera shaking hands with President Donald Trump.

The video was shared by Burke Communications journalist and CEO Timothy Burke, "I'm sorry to have to share this video with you. Everything, every part of it," he wrote.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©