Everton transfer rumors | Soccer news

Carlo Ancelotti has denied reports that he wants a new goalkeeper to replace Jordan Pickford

The latest news about Everton players have been related to this January, and who could leave the club when the era of Carlo Ancelotti begins …

What has Everton done so far?

Everton has signed defender Jarrad Branthwaite of Carlisle in a two and a half year contract. He will join the Everton U23 team.

ElsewhereJoao Virginia has been withdrawn from his loan agreement in Reading while Cenk Tosun It has been sent on loan to Crystal Palace.

Young boys Callum Connolly Y Kieran Dowell they have joined Fleetwood and Wigan on loan respectively.

Analysis: what to expect this January

Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O & # 39; Connor …

"Everton wants to bring a midfielder and a central midfielder in January, especially due to the long-term injuries of Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin. In the middle half, Nathan Ake He is a player that they like but it seems that Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are ahead of them in the queue.

"In the midfield, the type of player they want is Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure, who liked it in the past, but it remains to be seen if they will come back for him given his recent change of manager. Nor should a possible loan movement be ruled out until summer.

"The Toffees would also like to add a striking option, however, this is likely to wait until summer unless an opportunity arises that they cannot refuse."

Back Martina and forward Niasse are again available to transfer while Morgan SchneiderlinThe situation is also interesting. It is necessary unless they enter the midfielder they are looking for. "

The last players of Everton have been linked to …

"We are going to talk together and find a solution to try to improve the team," Carlo Ancelotti said when asked about his transfer goals this month after his team's FA Cup departure against Liverpool.

According to reports, the Italian, who joined the club in December, is ready to review the squad and is looking to make a loan move to James Rodriguezand possible offers for Yannick Carrasco Y Adrien Rabiot.

However, Ancelotti has ruled out newspaper reports that he wants the club to sign a new goalkeeper to replace Jordan Pickford.

He said: "I read that I am looking for a goalkeeper, this is not true. I have a great goalkeeper, who is the goalkeeper of the national team."

Who else has Everton related to?

The latest about those who could leave Everton this January …

Cenk Tosun has joined crystal Palace borrowed until the end of the season, and Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has apparently said Gylfi Sigurdsson it will be sold in the January transfer window, according to the Daily express.

The Blues have four players without a contract at the end of June, which means they can agree on Bosman's agreements with foreign clubs in January. Maarten Stekelenburg, Leighton Baines, Cuckoo Martina Y Oumar Niasse.

Maarten Stekelenburg hasn't played for Everton since 2018

Stekelenburg is expected to go on a free transfer at the end of the season, as it hasn't appeared on the first team since October 2018.

Baines is very unlikely to leave during the transfer window, but Everton will seek to unload Martina after her 18 months in the club, while the same applies to Niasse.

The 29-year-old has made only eight appearances since the beginning of last season and was linked to Besiktas and Trabzonspor in August. With no future at Merseyside, it will be open for a transfer in January.

Who else could start from Goodison?

Moise Kean hopes to start his career at Everton with Ancelotti

